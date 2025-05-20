Only the toughest and meanest survive in latest look at Jurassic World: Rebirth

HQ

Universal has just shared a brand new look at the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, the next chapter of the dinosaur saga that will trend away from the cast of characters we came to know in the recent trilogy to instead offer up an adventure revolving around Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

This film will take this new cast of characters to isolated equatorial islands that serve as a home to the last remaining dinosaurs following the exodus and escape from Isla Nublar. It follows two groups of characters, one being a tactical and research team that is looking to snag certain dino DNA to create a new drug that could lead to amazing benefits for humankind, and then also a family who after a boating disaster find themselves trapped in a dangerous dinosaur domain.

This might be enough to wet your whistle already, but the sprinkling of garnish on top is a twisted and human engineered monster that is the D-Rex, which also roams these islands following escaping an undisclosed Jurassic Park research facility.

You can see the latest look at Jurassic World: Rebirth below, all ahead of its premiere in cinemas on July 2.