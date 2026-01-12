Only ten in the world: Introducing the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa sports car

HQ

Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show 2026, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is the new (and very limited) collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa (the Italian sailing team). The new addition to the BOTTEGAFUORISERIE universe (a collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Maserati) stands out for its premium features and limited availability, as there are only 10 units (already sold, by the way) worldwide.

It is currently the most aerodynamically efficient Quadrifoglio model, thanks to the new low-drag carbon fibre kit, which generates up to five times more downforce than the production version. When it reaches 300 kilometres per hour, the maximum downforce reaches 140 kg.

Its exterior is adorned with iridescent paint, inspired by the colours of the Luna Rossa's hull, while the bonnet, roof and rear 'boat deck' are black combined with grey. In addition, for the first time in history, the Alfa Romeo logo appears in red. As for the interior of the vehicle, several elements stand out, such as the Sparco seats, upholstered with textures and graphics inspired by those used by the boat's crew. Meanwhile, the dashboard is adorned with a very thin film, original material from the Luna Rossa sails, which the team itself provided to be machined and integrated into the car. This detail means that each vehicle has an authentic piece of Luna Rossa history, symbolising the synergy of this collaboration, which was announced in June 2025 ahead of the 38th America's Cup, the world's most prestigious sailing competition, which will be held in Italy for the first time in history, in the Bay of Naples.