Only six teams remain in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship 2024

The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship for 2024 kicked off late last week and with that being the case, enough action has happened that four of the 10 qualified teams have already been eliminated and knocked out.

Currently, ALG GC, FlyQuest Red, GiantX GC, and Falcons Vega have been knocked out and sent home, and this means that six teams are left and hunting for the trophy and the rights to be called world champion too.

As per who these teams are, the four that still have an extra life left by remaining in the upper bracket are G2 Gozen and MIBR GC (both of whom will play each other next) and Shopify Rebellion and Xipto Esports (who will also compete with each other next). The winner of these two games will advance to the upper bracket final to battle it out for the first grand finals slot, whereas the losers will fall into the elimination bracket where they will face either KRU Blaze or Zeta Division GC.

We'll know how the bracket will develop from tomorrow, when Game Changers action continues.