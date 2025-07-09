Only six teams remain in the Esports World Cup's Rennsport tournament

HQ

The first tournament that will conclude at this year's Esports World Cup will be the Rennsport event. It's currently underway with its group stage after already wrapping up its last chance qualifier. This means that despite nine teams heading to Saudi Arabia for the event, already only six remain, as three never survived the LCQ.

The three squads that were eliminated included Team Falcons, BS+ Competition, and Mercedes-AMG Esports Team MSI, and as for the remaining six who are currently battling it out in the group stage, they are the following:



Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team



Team Redline



Mouz



Team Vitality



Atlassian Williams Sim Racing



Virtus.pro



As of writing, Porsche are leading the pack with V.P most likely to be knocked out next. The format will mean the three best teams advance to the bracket stage, the worst is sent home, and the fourth and fifth battle it out in a lower bracket elimination round where they have no safety blanket to fall back on.

Who do you think will stand on top of the podium and head home with the majority of the $500,000 prize pool when the event ends on July 11?