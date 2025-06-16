Only six teams remain at the Valorant Champions Tour Toronto Masters

HQ

It's finally here. The last week of the Valorant Champions Tour Toronto Masters event has arrived, and now that we're staring down the barrel of the grand finale, we know the six teams who still remain and are alive.

Following an intense first round of playoffs action, two teams have been eliminated, with these organisations being XLG Esports and Rex Regum Qeon. As for the rest of the teams, as it stands both Fnatic and G2 Esports are alive but on their last legs in the elimination bracket and waiting for an opponent from the two other upper bracket matches.

These matches pit Paper Rex against Sentinels and Wolves Esports against Gen.G Esports. The loser drops into the elimination bracket and the winners advance to the upper bracket final where the first of two grand final slots are on the table.

As for when the next matches will be played, the two upper bracket games happen later today, before the two lower bracket games tomorrow, and the last four matches will occur on June 20, 21, and 22.