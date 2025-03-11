Only seven countries complied with World Health Organization's air quality standards in 2024

HQ

In 2024, 93% of the world's population breathed polluted air, with only seven countries meeting the World Health Organization's air quality standards, according to new data (via Reuters). Nations like Chad, Bangladesh, and Pakistan ranked among the most affected, with air quality levels far surpassing safe limits.

Chad and Bangladesh were the two most polluted countries, with air pollution levels over 15 times higher than WHO's recommended threshold. Meanwhile, Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Estonia and Iceland were the only ones able to comply, with major data gaps in regions like Africa and Asia clouding the full extent of the problem.

The recent shutdown of the United States' air quality monitoring program only worsens the situation, leaving many nations without reliable real-time data. Experts warn that the fight against smog is far from over, especially as climate change accelerates air pollution. For now, it remains to be seen how the data will evolve in the coming years.