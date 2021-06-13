Only red, purple, and blue? Alex "may find some surprising new auras" in Life is Strange: True Colors

Both back when it was revealed in March and now that it got the spotlight during the Square Enix Presents showcase at E3 2021, the publisher and studio Deck Nine Games have focused on showing just three colours or auras Alex Chen can perceive from other NPC in Life is Strange: True Colors. However, this might change as the story progresses throughout its five episodes.

"So... I think from what we want to share at this time, those are the core three", narrative director Jon Zimmerman tells Gamereactor with a smile in the video interview. "But as Alex goes through her journey and she learns to control her power, she may find some surprising new colour in that rainbow, she may learn other facets of her power, and find some other ways to control it and to affect people in the world. But the three that you mentioned are where we begin in our story."

With purple being fear, red being anger, and blue being of course... feeling blue, what other type of emotions would you like Alex to perceive in the game? LiS: True Colors releases September 10 and you can learn more about these powers with our just-published E3 preview.