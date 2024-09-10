Only one team came out of The International's Group Stage undefeated

HQ

We're in the final week of Dota 2's premier competitive event, The International 13. This tournament is bringing together 16 of the best teams from around the world to fight over a slice of an almost $2.5 million prize pool, and with a week already in the books and the Group Stage over, the Playoffs bracket has now been locked in, meaning we know the teams to watch out for.

Topping Group A was Xtreme Gaming with Gaimin Gladiators following closely behind. Group B's leader was Cloud9 who held off Tundra Esports. As per Group C, Team Falcons topped this one, with Team Zero in second. And finally, Team Spirit claimed Group D, with Team Liquid in second.

It should be said that only one team is undefeated, with this being Team Spirit. The rest of the teams all had at least one loss, with only Xtreme Gaming, Cloud9, and Team Liquid posting just one loss to their names. The rest of the teams, even the Group C only secured one victory during their Group Stage campaign.

As per the Playoffs, the first round has already concluded, meaning a few teams have been eliminated from the event and four teams are fighting for the first of two Grand Finals slots. The Upper Bracket contenders are Team Liquid, Cloud9, Tundra, and Gaimin, and the four teams that have already been sent home are Talon Esports, Team Zero, nouns, and 1W Team.

With this all in mind, the updated Playoffs bracket is locked in. You can see this below.