Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has Meryl Streep as a prime suspect

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has just released its trailer, giving us a look at more of the murder-mystery show starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Short's character has finally managed to kick his career back into gear with his first stage show in a long time, only for Paul Rudd to be killed on opening night. With the suspects being the other people at the show, it's up to our favourite podcast hosts to figure out who did it yet again.

As well as Rudd's appearance, this season will also feature Meryl Streep, so it's safe to say there's a pretty stacked cast coming in. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching Only Murders in the Building Season 3 when it premieres next month.