Only Murders in the Building Season 3 gets premiere date

HQ

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is set to premiere on the 8th of August on Hulu. For those who don't have access to Hulu, it's likely we'll be seeing the show come to another streaming service at a similar if not the same point in time. In the UK, for example, we have to jump to Disney+ for the show.

Starring Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building follows a group of three New Yorkers who all live in the same apartment building and start a true crime podcast.

Soon, their obsession with true crime goes a bit far, as they end up wrapped up in real crime cases. The end of Season 2 saw another death happen right before their eyes, and so it's likely we'll be diving into that in Season 3.

Thanks, Deadline.