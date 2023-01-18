Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Begins Filming

HQ

Only Murders in the Building, the crime solving comedy show, has started filming its third season, and will be adding legendary actress Meryl Streep to its cast this time around.

The show also features our usual cast members Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez. This season, they'll also be joined by Paul Rudd, who is enough of a guest star to make headlines on his own, but now Meryl Streep has been added to the mix it seems fans won't want to miss this season.

The news broke through Selena Gomez posting a short video over on her TikTok account, where she confirms that they are filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building. We don't have a release date yet, but if they're filming this season, we could see it release towards the end of 2023 or some time in early 2024.

Only Murders in the Building revolves around two senior men and a young woman who all live in the same apartment building and solve murder mysteries. The title sums it up, really, however it has found immense success in the years since its first season. It was even nominated for multiple Golden Globes this year, though it didn't take any home.