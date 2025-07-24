Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 5 in September

HQ

If you had to pick out and select the most efficient and effective television series being produced today, alongside Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building would have to make the cut. Ever since first debuting in 2021, we have since had a season of television every single year, each of which spans 10 lengthy episodes in duration and most of which are of high quality. It's a truly admirable effort from the cast, production team, and creators.

And the best part is that 2025 will be continuing this spree, as on September 9, the series will be back for its fifth round of episodes, all of which are premiering on Hulu/Disney+ depending on the dominant streaming platform in your region.

We don't have any plot details to share as of the moment, but we do know that the beloved core cast of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will all be back to crack some cold cases and to pump up their podcast numbers.

Are you looking forward to more Only Murders in the Building?