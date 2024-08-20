English
Valorant

Only four teams remain in Valorant Champions 2024

The premier event will conclude over this coming weekend.

Action has been steadily unfolding at the Valorant Champions 2024 event over the past few weeks, but it will officially conclude this coming weekend. With that in mind, the final four teams in contention have been confirmed and we also know when they will first be taking each other on.

As it stands, EDward Gaming will face Levitan in the Upper Bracket Final, while Team Heretics will try to avoid elimination in the Lower Bracket Semifinal against Sentinels. The winner of the Lower Bracket match will advance to take on the Upper Bracket loser, to compete in the Lower Bracket Final for a spot in the Grand Final against the victor of the Upper Bracket Final.

Who do you think will come out on top of Valorant Champions 2024?

Valorant

