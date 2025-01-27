Only eight teams remain in the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Kickoff event

HQ

It's been a busy weekend for Valorant fans around the world, as the Kickoff tournaments for the Valorant Champions Tour's 2025 season have been in full swing. For the EMEA region, we're basically at the halfway point, as after a few days of action, four teams have been sent home and there are only a handful of matches left to play too.

The EMEA Kickoff event will conclude on February 9, but this week and coming weekend has six games in store, wherein four more teams will be eliminated and where we'll know which teams have the best chance at punching a ticket to the grand final.

With this being said, so far, KOI, Natus Vincere, Karmine Corp, and Apeks have been eliminated, all while Gentle Mates, Fnatic, GiantX, and Team Liquid are dancing on the cusp of elimination in the lower bracket.

Only FUT Esports, Team Vitality, BBL Esports, and Team Heretics are safe for the time being in the upper bracket, but this week will see two of those squads knocked down into the elimination section of the tournament.

With a lot of moving parts, you can see the full updated bracket for the EMEA Kickoff below.