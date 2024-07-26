Only 8 teams remain in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational

HQ

While there are a lot of tournaments being held in Saudi Arabia this summer as part of the Esports World Cup, there are only a handful of women's events. One such event is the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament that has seen 12 teams battling it out for $500,000 worth of prize money, and with that event concluding over the weekend, the Playoffs bracket has been locked in meaning we know the eight teams that are still in contention.

Following CFU Serendipity, DreamMax Girls, Falcons Vega MENA, and Tidal Legends Gaming all being knocked out, the Playoffs bracket now looks as follows:



Team Vitality vs. Zino Lilies



Falcons Vega vs. Net Angels



Victory Song Gamers vs. Cloud9 Female



Omega Empress vs. Gaimin Gladiators



Each game is a knockout game from now on, so whoever wins advances and whoever loses is sent home.