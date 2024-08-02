English
Rainbow Six: Siege

Only 8 teams remain in the Esports World Cup Rainbow Six: Siege tournament

The event will conclude over the weekend.

We're already around halfway through the Esports World Cup and the Rainbow Six: Siege tournament that is being held at the Saudi Arabian event. Originally kicking off a few days ago, the event will conclude over the weekend, and with that in mind eight of the 16 teams have been eliminated and eight have advanced to the playoffs bracket.

This means we know how the quarterfinals have been seeded, and you can see that information for yourself below.


  • Team Liquid vs. DarkZero

  • Bleed vs. w7m esports

  • Team BDS vs. FaZe Clan

  • FURIA vs. Spacestation

The quarterfinals will be held today, the semifinals tomorrow, and the finals on Sunday, where two teams will battle it out to take home $750,000 of the $2 million prize pool, and a bunch of Club Points to help their organisation in the Club Championship.

Rainbow Six: Siege

