Only 5% of the American game sales was physical last year

By now, it has been many years since digital game sales overtook physical ones, leading to more and more titles being sold only digitally, even big titles like Alan Wake 2.

Exactly how dominant digital game sales actually are, we learn from NPD analyst (NPD tracks US game sales) Mat Piscatella who reveals on X that today only 5% of all games are sold physically in the US. That covers all formats, including fully digital ones like Steam and smartphones, but still clearly shows the trend where the physical market share as recently as 2019 was 10%.

This is, of course, a development that clearly explains why it is becoming increasingly difficult to find games in physical stores, and very little suggests that this trend will change - actually the opposite.