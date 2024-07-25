Only 16 teams remain in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024

HQ

The PUBG Mobile World Cup for the 2024 season is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Esports World Cup proceedings. The mega event, which sees $3 million on offer for 28 teams to battle over is set to conclude later this week, and now we already know the 12 teams that have been eliminated and the 16 that have secured spots in the main tournament that will be played Friday through Sunday.

To start with, the 16 qualified teams are as follows:





Yoodo Alliance



Tianba



4Mercial Vibes



Team Liquid



Alpha7 Esports



Al Ula x IHC



D'Xavier



Talon Esports



POWR eSports



Boom Esports



Vampire Esports



Reject



IW NRX



DRX



Tong Jia Bao Esports



Twisted Minds Brazil



As for the eliminations, the 12 teams are as follows:





Falcons Force



Dplus



Brute Force



Money Makers



Team Pandum



CAG Osaka



MadBulls



Team Harame Bro



Beşiktaş Black



RUKH eSports



Team Spirit



iNCO Gaming



Who do you think will come out on top of the PUBG Mobile World Cup?