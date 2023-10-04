Online services for the WiiU and 3DS to end in April 2024

HQ

Earlier this year we saw the discontinuation of the Nintendo 3DS and WiiU eShops. Now, it seems Nintendo is taking the next steps to retire those consoles by discontinuing their online services as well.

In a statement on the company's website, it revealed that in April 2024 "online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software." This includes online co-op, ranked play, and data distribution.

A more specific time and date is set to be announced at a later date, but it could be the case that the online services are brought to a close even sooner than next April. "Please note that if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may have to discontinue services earlier than planned," reads the statement.

This truly feels like the end of an era, but one that we assumed was coming after the eShop closures. What do you think about Nintendo ending online support for the 3DS and WiiU?