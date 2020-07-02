Online event Devolver Direct 2020 dated

You're watching Advertisements

Indie publisher Devolver Digital has finally found a specific date for its E3 replacement conference and it's not far off. In fact, the irreverent publisher will surprise us on Saturday week. On Twitter we learned that "gameplay, release date announcements and new games" will be revealed during the event, so if you're an indie fan, take note.

The publisher's show will take place on July 11 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST and it will be broadcast via Twitch. You should expect a lot of fun and twisted humour in there since the event is usually a little "off the wall".