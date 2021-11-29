Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Online Black Friday sales look to have fallen for the first time

Could this be the sign of a change in trends?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Black Friday deals might have seemed inescapable over the last week, but it appears not as many of us have been biting. According to estimates from Adobe, online Black Friday sales are down for the first time ever, despite us still being in a pandemic. In 2020, online sales totaled $9 billion, but this slipped slightly this year to 8.9 billion.

This drop in sales was also reflected on this week's UK boxed retail charts. In total, 100,000 fewer physical games were sold during Black Friday this year than last year, making for a 10% reduction overall. Of course, this could be attributed to the decline of physical media, but retail releases often see the largest discounts.

Online Black Friday sales look to have fallen for the first time

Thanks, Engadget.



Loading next content