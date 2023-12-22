Onkyo launches Sega themed wireless earphones

HQ

If you're looking for new wireless earphones and happens to be a Sega fan, then Onkyo has a pretty nifty alternative for you. They have today released their model CP-TWS01A with designs inspired by Sega Mega Drive and Dreamcast.

If you feel like it's timer to treat yourself as it's almost Christmas after all, you should head over to the Japanese Onkyo Direct online store where it currently available for 15,500 yen (£86 / €99). There are even other peripherals for the earphones (acrylic stands, wireless chargers and... T-shirts) with the same Mega Drive/Dreamcast theme if you feel like splurging.

Thanks Game Watch