Onimusha: Way of the Sword sold over one million copies on launch day

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With so many major games all launching within touching distance of each other, you might be a tad fearful there won't be enough room for each project to shine in a commercial manner. If the data from last week's AAA launches are anything to go by, there isn't a huge reason to be concerned.

On top of learning The Blood of Dawnwalker sold over one million copies shortly after launch, Capcom has now confirmed Onimusha: Way of the Sword has experienced a similar level of success, with over one million copies shifted within the launch day.

This massive success of the project has even elevated the Onimusha series as a whole to beyond 10 million cumulative sales, with the latest project already accounting for around a tenth of global sales for the series. One would have to assume this ratio will continue to close in the months and years ahead, as it's now rather clear Capcom has served up another mega commercial hit that resonated with fans.

The announcement press release sharing this data also touched once more on Capcom's plans for the future: "In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further maximize corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, including this title."

Perhaps this means we should expect even more 'oldie-but-goldies' to make their return down the line. Are there any Capcom brands you'd like to see make a comeback?