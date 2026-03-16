Onimusha: Way of the Sword is in "the final stages of development"

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Many fans cheered when Capcom announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword at The Game Awards 2024. The latest game in the main series was released in 2006 - so it's undeniably been a while since we last got to enjoy Capcom's samurai adventures, and fans have been clamoring for new installments at every major gaming event since then.

It's set to launch this year on a date that hasn't been finalized yet, with many indications suggesting there won't be any delays. For example, Capcom has been increasingly generous with new information and videos, the latest being an overview trailer released during Capcom Spotlight earlier this month.

Now, director Satoru Nihei has further commented on the trailer in an Instagram post, where he writes, among other things, that development has reached its finishing stages:

"Thank you all so much for all the positive comments you've shared for last week's Capcom Spotlight. We're glad to see so many of you say you can't wait to know when the game will be released! The whole team is now working on the final stages of development. Please look forward to our next announcement!"

We also get a glimpse of a new area in the game called the Underground Laboratory. You can read more about this in the post below - or skip it if you'd rather discover the game's various areas for yourself when it launches later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.