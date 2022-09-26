Onimusha anime series directed by Takashi Miike announced for Netflix

HQ

Onimusha is back, this time in the form of an anime series. Last weekend was the big Netflix event to present its projects and releases for the new series season, known as TUDUM. And among all the releases, a new adaptation of Capcom's classic demon-killer series caught our attention. This project (the first adaptation of the game series outside the console realm) will be directed by none other than the celebrated Japanese film director Takashi Miike.

Miike gained international fame for violent, adult films such as Ichi the Killer and 13 Assassins, but has also directed animated projects such as adaptations of Sword of the Immortal, Ace Attorney, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and The Mole Song. Joining Miike as director of the series will be Shinya Sugai, director of the Dragon's Dogma anime.

Although the series does not appear to be directly related to any of the titles in the series, they will continue the tradition of basing their protagonist on a famous film actor. In this case, the protagonist is Musashi Miyamoto, a legendary swordsman in Japanese history, and the version of Musashi is based on the appearance of actor Toshiro Mifune, star of some of AKira Kurosawa's best films such as Rashomon, The Seven Samurai and Yojimbo.

Although there is no confirmed release date at the moment, we know that the series is already in full development and will be an exclusive for the Netflix platform.