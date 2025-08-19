Onimusha: Way of the Sword receives brutal gameplay trailer at ONL

HQ

No, still no concrete date for Capcom's upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword, sadly, but it did receive a brand new gameplay trailer at this year's Opening Night Live.

The trailer once again showcases beautiful, brutal gameplay, with a wide variety of weapons, and against frankly terrifying enemies.

The game is still set to release sometime in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and you can watch the newest trailer below.