Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Onimusha: Way of the Sword receives brutal gameplay trailer at ONL
There's focus on mission variety, crazy enemy designs and beautiful cutscenes.
No, still no concrete date for Capcom's upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword, sadly, but it did receive a brand new gameplay trailer at this year's Opening Night Live.
The trailer once again showcases beautiful, brutal gameplay, with a wide variety of weapons, and against frankly terrifying enemies.
The game is still set to release sometime in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and you can watch the newest trailer below.