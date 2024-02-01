OnePlus targets pure speed with its 12R

HQ

Following OnePlus launching its new line of smartphones last week, we've already got our hands on the new devices. As part of this effort, we've already cooked up a Quick Look revolving around the 12R, which is the more accessible of the two models (the other being the 12), despite fundamentally being designed with speed in mind.

The handset comes with an LTPO 120 Hz ProXDR display that is powered by a Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 chip, enabling 120 Hz gameplay for many mobile titles. It also has a more conservative camera system to its more expensive sibling, as well as a bigger battery allowing for more gameplay in one sitting.

To learn more about the OnePlus 12R, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the smartphone.