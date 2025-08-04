With the Nord series, OnePlus has found its niche to offer flagship feel at a much more wallet-friendly price - and the Nord 5 is perhaps the clearest proof yet that that strategy works. This is a phone that, with its powerful performance, gorgeous screen, smart AI features and surprisingly long battery life, manages to feel as natural in everyday life as far more expensive mobiles. It's not a revolution, but a really successful evolution of what a mid-range smartphone could be in 2025.

The OnePlus Nord 5 comes with a design that doesn't make a fuss - and in a way, that's the point. It's sober, clean, supple in the hand and discreet enough to feel professional, while offering small details that enhance the overall impression. The glass back gives a nice feel, even though the frame is plastic. It doesn't feel exclusive, but it feels well built. However, the Nord 5 lacks an IP rating, which is a setback for those who want official water resistance. Another annoying detail is that OnePlus has chosen to remove the classic 'alert slider', which many loyal users have appreciated. Instead, you get a programmable 'Plus Key' that can be used for shortcuts or AI functions - but the physical feel and intuitive control are missing.

No flashy design, just clean and simple

The screen is undoubtedly one of the Nord 5's greatest strengths. It's a 6.83-inch Swift OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz - something still unusual in this price range. Colours are vivid, contrast deep, and brightness high enough for the screen to be fully legible even in bright sunlight. It's a screen that makes everything from social media and image viewing to streaming and gaming a truly pleasurable experience. In addition, OnePlus has added a feature called Aqua Touch - which makes the screen work better even when your fingers are wet, for example on rainy days. It may sound like a small detail, but in practice it's exactly the kind of thoughtfulness that makes a mobile phone feel thoughtful in everyday life.

The Nord 5 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the first time this new chipset has been used in a Nord phone - and it shows. It's a powerful platform that delivers fast response times, smooth animations and the ability to run demanding games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile without stuttering or overheating. Even when graphics settings are maxed out, image refresh is stable, and multitasking is a joy. It's also clear that OnePlus has worked on the cooling - the phone stays cool even under pressure. And together with the lightweight and optimised OxygenOS 15 software, you get a user experience that feels almost identical to a premium flagship.

One of the biggest innovations in Nord 5 is the clear focus on AI. It's not just marketing platitudes - the features feel well thought out and useful. These include AI Call Summary, which automatically summarises phone calls in text form - perfect if you want to remember what was said; AI Translate can translate content directly on the screen; and AI Search allows you to find information directly on your phone through a chat-like interface.

OxygenOS 15 at its core is clean, fast and logical - and along with four years of Android updates and six years of security support, it feels safe to invest in a Nord 5 even in the long run. OnePlus has managed to combine the best of its flagship DNA with innovations that actually make a difference in everyday life.

The camera is really nice and with the help of the AI features you can get really nice pictures

The camera setup consists of a 50 MP main camera with Sony LYT-700 sensor and optical image stabilisation, as well as an 8 MP ultra wide. On the front we find a 50 MP selfie camera with autofocus. Images are generally sharp, bright and colourful - especially in daylight. In the dark, the camera is not best in class, but significantly better than previous Nord models. Video is recorded in up to 4K at 60fps, and the stabilisation works impressively well - even when filming in motion. The selfie camera is also impressive, with excellent detail and natural colour reproduction. There are also several AI-based features here, such as AI Detail Enhancement, AI Reframe and AI Erase - which allow you to enhance and adjust images directly in the gallery. Not on par with the Pixel or iPhone Pro, but a very good rating for the price range.

With a whopping 6,800 mAh battery, the Nord 5 offers a battery life that far exceeds expectations. It's not unusual to get through two full days on one charge with normal use. Even with heavy sessions of video and gaming, it's hard to get the battery to give in for a day. It's simply a phone that's built to last. Charging is fast too - 80W wired charging gives a full battery in around an hour. Sure, wireless charging is lacking, but in this price range it's still acceptable. For gamers, there's also a bypass charging function, which allows the phone to draw power directly from the charger without heating up the battery - a feature that extends battery life.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is a prime example of how far mid-range mobiles have come. It delivers on almost all counts: a great screen, very good performance, long battery life, a useful camera system and smart AI features that actually feel relevant. It's a mobile that's easy to recommend to almost anyone - from tech enthusiasts to everyday users who just want a reliable and future-proof phone. Sure, there are some small compromises - the plastic edge, no IP rating, no wireless charging and the lack of alert slider - but that pales in comparison to everything the Nord 5 does right. It's a phone that doesn't just measure up - it exceeds it, and shows that OnePlus still knows how to build phones that make people happy.