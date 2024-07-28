I might as well address the elephant in the room from the start and that is that I've never been a big fan of Android and I haven't really had any good experiences with these phones until now. But of course I threw myself into the whole thing with an open mind and after running hard with the Oneplus Nord 4 now since I first got my hands on it in connection with the Oneplus event in Milan, I can only say that I am very impressed with what has been achieved here.

If we start with the superficial, I can't say anything else than that it's a very cool phone we're dealing with. It comes in three different colours, the one we received for review is called Mercurial Grey but is also available in Obsidian Midnight and Oasis Green. In my opinion, Mercurial Grey is the best looking of the three and the back is also deliciously engraved with nano-laser. It is also the world's only metal unibody construction at the moment, which means that it is made in one piece even though there is also a piece of glass on the upper part at the cameras. This of course helps it feel very robust but without feeling particularly heavy or large overall. I'm also not particularly worried about it breaking if I happen to drop it, it feels like a durable construction overall. It's also thin at 7.99 millimetres and weighs about the same as a Marabou cookie at 199.5 grams.

The Oneplus Nord 4 has a large and beautiful screen of 6.74 inches just like its predecessor Nord 3 and we again have an Amoled panel with 2772 × 1240 pixels, 120Hz but with a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits. So it's an absolutely brilliant screen in every way, with great colours and fantastic blacks. The screen also detects when there is water on it and with a clever little function that Oneplus calls "aquatouch", it is possible, among other things, to answer text messages and scroll smoothly even though it is raining. Quite useful during the Swedish summer, which seems to be getting increasingly rainy. Under the shell is a processor in the form of Snapdragon 7 plus Gen 3 with up to 16GB of RAM and it performs incredibly well in all respects. The phone is fast in everything it does and playing Call of Duty Warzone, for example, runs smoothly without any problems, other graphics-heavy games like Genshin Impact also run well without me experiencing any lag whatsoever, it gets a little hot at times but I had also expected that. With the large battery of 5500 mAh, it is also no worries to play 4-5 hours without having to worry.

The camera is for the most part very good, one of the rear ones runs Sony LYTIA optics with 50MP and the other runs Ultra wide optics with 8MP sensor. The images are mostly sharp and nice but sometimes a little too bright and some overexposure is noticeable especially in pictures taken with the night mode. The same night mode also has a bit of a hard time when the lighting is a little more limited but the result is still clearly approved. I also notice that despite the image stabilisation, some pictures are still inexplicably blurred, even though I hold the phone still at the time of the photo. As a reference point, I've had to use my iPhone Pro 15 and it almost always takes better pictures, but the Oneplus Nord 4 is not as far behind as you might think and for just over a third of what an iPhone 15 Pro costs, you really can't complain.

The fact that it has such a large battery is of course noticeable. With normal use, it can easily handle 2-3 days without charging and thus beats my Iphone 15 Pro on that point. Just like before, the Oneplus Nord 4 also comes with their super-fast Supervooc charging and with the fast charger it is possible to charge from 0-100 in only 28 minutes, which is of course excellent. According to Oneplus, the handset should be able to handle up to 2000 charging cycles before it goes down to 80% battery health, if you charge the phone once a day, it will take almost six years before it reaches those levels.

It's an incredibly sharp phone for its price range, because from £429 you get an incredibly good phone that definitely plays a little above its league and is undoubtedly up and nosing in the back of the slightly more expensive handsets. It's hard to find anything directly negative here at all, it would be that the camera takes slightly blurry pictures from time to time without any real explanation but otherwise this is an absolutely brilliant phone for a ridiculously good price.

