OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man is going on sale tomorrow

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that OnePlus would be collaborating with Bandai Namco, to bring a special version of its Nord 2 phone to fans, a device that features a design that reflects one of the most iconic video game characters of all-time, Pac-Man.

While we had previously learned a little about the technical specifications and how the phone would be similar/different to the original Nord 2, as well as its price, we never knew what the device would look like, or when it would officially release. But now we do.

The OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man will officially go on sale tomorrow, November 16 at 11:00 GMT / 12:00 CET, and will retail for £499 / €529.

As for what the device will look like, it will be a reimagining of the Nord 2, and will feature "Pac-Man elements", such as Pac-Dots and Pac-Man himself on the device. On top of this, the system has a glow-in-the-dark phosphorescent innermost film that reveals a neon maze with OnePlus Nord elements integrated into the maze itself. But that's not all, as the alert slider is coloured blue to reflect the colour the ghosts change to when Pac-Man eats a Power Pellet.

As we mentioned a moment ago, the device is still very much a Nord 2, but has a few upgrades as well. The OxygenOS has been overhauled with a pixelated aesthetic, and the phone even comes with dynamic wallpapers that show various Pac-Man stages, plus unique camera filters, and a bunch of unlockable goodies, earnt by completing challenges on the system itself.

You can look to grab the device for yourself starting tomorrow, but you can also take a look at a bunch of images of the system below, to see how it sets itself apart from the original Nord 2. Also, be sure to catch our interview with Tuomas Lampen from OnePlus below to hear a little more about how the collaboration came about.