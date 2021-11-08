English
OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man edition will cost £500 in the UK

The phone is slated to launch soon.

The pricing for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 phone has been revealed. Set to be a special device that has been created in partnership with Bandai Namco, the limited edition phone is set to be known as the Nord 2 X Pac-Man.

Coming at a currently unannounced date that is promised to be "soon", the pricing of the phone has been revealed in a new report by Android Central, which states that the device will cost £499 in the UK, and €529 in Europe.

As for what you will get as part of that price tag, the Nord 2 X Pac-Man is slated to offer the same tech as the regular Nord 2 model, except this device also sports a special Pac-Man-themed design, as well as having Pac-Man 256 pre-installed on the system, which will "unlock an array of exclusive Pac-Man content" when completed as OnePlus' product portfolio manager Oliver Zhang told Android Central.

Considering the OnePlus Nord 2 launched earlier this year, hopefully it won't be too long until the phone manufacturer also lets the Pac-Man edition of the device out into the wild.

