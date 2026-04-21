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Chinese consumer electronics company OnePlus might withdraw from Europe. The company states officially, that they are evaluating their future in Europe, according to 9 to 5 Google and reported by Android Authority.

OnePlus recently confirmed, that its product strategy and roadmap are up for discussion. It is not known who made this statement, but it should be a "business leader in the European region".

"OnePlus Europe is evaluating its regional roadmap and product strategy. All users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments are fully guaranteed."

We know that recently many people working for OnePlus in Europe have left the company, so something is clearly happening. Perhaps soon we shall hear more?