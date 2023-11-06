OnePlus gets into the foldable smartphone space with the Open

HQ

Over the years, we've taken a look at a variety of OnePlus smartphones. Be it for reviews and even in dedicated episodes in our Quick Look series, we've followed the technology company's phone effort for a long time.

In the spirit of this, we've now got our hands on the OnePlus Open, which is a foldable effort that is designed to be light, compact, and durable, all while having spatial speakers, dual ProXDR displays, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and a 4805 mAh battery.

Needless to say, if you've been looking for a new phone and wondering if the foldable space is worth getting into, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below for a deeper analysis of the OnePlus Open by our very own Magnus.