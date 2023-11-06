Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

OnePlus gets into the foldable smartphone space with the Open

We've got our hands on the device on the latest episode of Quick Look.

HQ

Over the years, we've taken a look at a variety of OnePlus smartphones. Be it for reviews and even in dedicated episodes in our Quick Look series, we've followed the technology company's phone effort for a long time.

In the spirit of this, we've now got our hands on the OnePlus Open, which is a foldable effort that is designed to be light, compact, and durable, all while having spatial speakers, dual ProXDR displays, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and a 4805 mAh battery.

Needless to say, if you've been looking for a new phone and wondering if the foldable space is worth getting into, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below for a deeper analysis of the OnePlus Open by our very own Magnus.

HQ


