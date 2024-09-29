OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is looking to offer a superior sound profile

HQ

There are a lot of earbuds alternatives available on the market these days, and figuring out which one is best and right for you can be an absolute headache. Fortunately, we're here to hopefully alleviate the process a tad through our ongoing video series Quick Look.

The latest gadget that is taking centre-stage on the video series is the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, a device that aims to offer a superior sound profile. Using an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, each driven by its own tuned processor, this in-ear device aims to deliver a rich sound that also accommodates real-time adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio.

To see more about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.