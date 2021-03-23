OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have finally been officially unveiled

You're watching Advertisements

OnePlus took a slightly different approach with their flagship unveiling, and basically spilled the beans in waves, hitting the web over the past few weeks. But now it's finally official, the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the company's first smart watch, OnePlus Watch, has finally been revealed in full.

First off, the collaboration with 180 year old Swedish camera company, Hasselblad, is front and centre, providing both the 9 and the 9 Pro with a new colour calibration standard called "Natural Color Calibration", lending each shot taken with a cooler, more natural colour profile.

The regular 9 is equipped with the same IMX689 main sensor as last year's One Plus 8 Pro with 48 megapixel on hand, and ability to shoot in 12-bit RAW with double ISO and 3-HDR. It also sports the brand new IMX766 ultra-wide. Apart from that, you get a 120Hz 1100 NITS AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification.

The 9 Pro however does have extra tricks up its sleeve. The primary camera is a 48 megapixel IMX789 sensor with an impressively big 1/1.4" size. You also get an 8 megapixel 3.3x optical zoom telephoto lens with optical image stabilization.

Furthermore, its screen uses LPTO technology, known from Apple Watches, to finely tune the amount of Hz the screen utilises, and it can go all the way down to 1Hz depending on the scenario.

We also get 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, WarpCharge 65T, wireless charging at 50 watts, IP68 certificating and much, much more.

Finally, the OnePlus Watch is not releasing alongside the phones, but will soon, and sports up to two weeks worth of battery life, IP68 certification, over 110 training programs and the ability to answer calls and much more.

The pre-order phase begins in about 30 minutes!