OnePlus 8 Pro rumoured to have wireless charging and more

The upcoming iteration of the OnePlus will solve two of the main problems facing the flagship killer phone according to the notorious leaker, Ishan Agarwal via his Twitter account.

As OnePlus has become more expensive each generation, modern-day standard specifications such as water resistance and wireless charging are to be expected - and honestly, who wants to charge their phones with a cable like a caveman?

While you can look forward to a beautiful emerald/sea green colour, the spec sheet leaked indicates that only the expensive Pro model will have the modern features that we all expect.

It's claimed there will be 30W wireless charging, a massive step up from most current phones, and an IP68 water resistance rating. The charging goes in line with previous statements from CEO Pete Lau, who, for years has insisted that wireless charging must be as fast as cables before OnePlus will use it.

The Pro, according to the leak, will also feature 120Hz display, LPDDR5 RAM, a four-camera array with two 48 MP sensors, and a massive 4510 mAh battery.

Note: Images are renderings done by Steve Hemmerstoffer, based on existing leaks, not official photos.

Image Credit: OnleaksxiGeeksBlog