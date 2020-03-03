OnePlus 8 is set to launch mid-April

We have previously seen renders of the new phone, based on leaked information, but now Tech Radar has used sources close to the company to learn that the flagship model will launch this April. It will be a global announcement, and rumour has it that three models will see the light of day, including a Lite version that is aimed at the mid-tier market, and a Pro version.

Earlier leaks indicated a triple camera setup, punch-hole front camera, and even the Lite version to have a 90Hz display.

Specs are far from confirmed, but Tech Radar goes with earlier rumours that it's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 architecture.

While the Lite version is expected to be 6.4", the two other versions are most likely 6.6" versions with a curved display and the front camera to the left instead of in the middle. Both 8 and 8 Pro are expected to hit 120Hz on the Display.

The Pro is expected to use Snapdragon 865 and come with 5G modem.