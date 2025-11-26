OnePlus 15R launching next month at attractive price

HQ

OnePlus 15R - which we eagerly await confirmed pricing for, will land in stores on December 17th 2025.

The phone will come in black and "Mint Breeze", marketing talk for light green, and will have partial IP69/IP69K rating, meaning high resistance towards, well, high temperature, high water pressure, for those that drop their phones in the jaccuzi a lot. Pricing is unknown currently, but most analysts are guessing on sub-800 Euro, with some going even as low as sub-600 Euro.

The R version will use a non-Elite Snapdragon 8 gen. 5 CPU, dual 50MP camera, and depending on what rumour you listen to, either the same battery, or perhaps even a one with greater capacity, up to 8000mAh according to some sources - none of whom present hard evidence currently. The screen is said to be the same, although with slightly less brightness.

At the same time, OnePlus will launch the Pad Go 3 with integrated stylus and 5G connection, a first for both, and Watch Lite. The watch is rumoured to bring most high-end features to a much lower price tier, and comes in Steel/silver only.

Oneplus

OnePlus