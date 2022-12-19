OnePlus 11 Teased in New Trailer

HQ

At a recent event in China, OnePlus celebrated its ninth anniversary with a teaser for the OnePlus 11, its latest smartphone. Rumours of the OnePlus 11 had floated around the internet some time before this teaser, but the short clip gives the first official look at the smartphone.

The teaser lasts for an extremely short 13 seconds, but manages to give a close look at some of the smartphone's key features. The camera is probably the most prominent and noticeable feature in the teaser.

With a large island on the rear of the phone, the OnePlus 11 seems as though it will have a good focus on camera quality, with three different lenses and another circle for the flash.

The design shown off in the teaser seems to match previous leaks surrounding the OnePlus 11. However, the teaser video only showcased the Matte Black model of the phone, and OnePlus has yet to officially reveal the green variation of its latest device.