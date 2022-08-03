OnePlus 10T 5G: A high performance flagship phone with record-breaking charging

HQ

OnePlus has launched a new premium smartphone, the 10T 5G, which comes in MoonStone Black and Jade Green, and supports OxygenOS 12.1 (with OxygenOS 13 coming later this year), which promises better app management, better gaming performance and audio.

At the same time, a OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W car charger is introduced, being able to supply 50% power to your OnePlus 10T 5G in just 11 minutes, while fully charging in 29 minutes.

The 10T 5G comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, the most advanced cooling system to ever be put in a OnePlus phone, and up to 256GB of storage.

It comes with a 150 watt SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger that supplies "a whole days worth of power" in 10 minutes, and fully charges the 4800mAh battery in 19 minutes.

A 360 degree antenna system combining 15 antennas ensures strong Wi-Fi- and cellular signal, and comes with Smart Link that increases upload speed in areas with poor signal.

The display is 6.7" in size with 10 bit colours and HDR10+ and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while the camera is a triple array system using optical stabilisation, with a 50MP main camera and a Sony IMX766 sensor and improved Nightscape and HDR support.

Prices varies depending on RAM and storage, and several deals and bundles will also be available until August 24th.