Onee Chanbara Origin launches October 14 for PC and PS4

The Onechanbara series actually started during the PS2-era as a budget game, but quickly became more popular than expected. It seems like cute girls in tiny bikinis that slash zombies with over-the-top violence is something that sells, who would've thought?

After that, we've gotten several new installments in the series and now it is time for another one, as D3 Publishing has announced Onee Chanbara Origin for PC and Playstation 4 in the west. The 'Origin' part comes from the fact that it is in fact a remake of the first game in the series (with some story from the sequel as well) with cel-shaded graphics, and it was actually originally launched in Japan December last year.

We will get localised English language but can use the original Japanese if preferred. Onee Chanbara Origin launches on October 14 for both PC and Playstation 4. Check out the first trailer below.