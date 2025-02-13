One week after his return, Neymar hasn't managed to win, score, or assist at Santos

HQ

A week after the debut of Neymar Jr. at his former club Santos, where he debuted in 2009, the Brazilian star still hasn't managed to score -nor win-. Santos, which was promoted last year after falling to Brazil's second division for their first time in over 100 years, is currently playing the Paulistão, previous competition before the leagues begin. And things don't look too good.

Yesterday, their hopes of qualifying for the Copa Paulista vanished when they were defeated 2-1 against Corinthians, in a match that showed that Neymar is progressing with the hopes of recovering his level prior to the injuries in Saudi Arabia, including his landmark dribbles and several goal attempts, but was unable to make a difference and impact the negative scoreboard, which follows two disappointing draws, 1-1 against Libertadores champions Botafogo and 0-0 against Novorizontino.

The 33-year-old player still has time to help his team recover from the traumatic experience of playing in Brasileirao Serie B, but chances of qualifying for the Copa Paulista are slim: they are third in the Group stage.