One solo developer got tired of waiting for GTA VI, so he decided to make one of his own with the help of an AI

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A solo dev is using an AI to build his own GTA 6 clone and beat Rockstar to launch, as reported by Tweak Town.

Ziwen Xu is a 25-year-old founder of an AI agent start-up called Hyperecho, and he has a project like no other. He is building Grand Theft Auto VI alone, with the help of an AI.

The project is called GT-Caliber, runs on daily public updates and an open GitHub repo, with AI agents continuously looping, taking community feature requests, and generating pull requests in real time. And as you might expect, he has no publisher, and no studio budget.

The project has moved surprisingly fast, but also chaotically. The progress has been pretty wild for nine days of work.

Pre-orders for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI start on June 25th, 2026, so this solo dev's timing is interesting. It means that Ziwen Xu has about five months. What ever happens in the end, it will be an entertaining process to follow.