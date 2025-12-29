One Punch Man Season 3 will continue in 2027

HQ

When it first aired back in 2015, One Punch Man was an instant hit. It arrived at a time where a massive Western audience was flocking to anime once more, and it also had some stellar fights despite largely being a parody show about a guy who beats all his enemies with one punch. Since that break-out success, the anime moved studios, and has been steadily declining in animation quality.

The most recent season might still contain some of the great Monster Association arc storyline from the manga, but has little to none of the added zest that brings fans to an anime rather than manga pages. Season 3 of One Punch Man recently aired its twelfth episode, and following this release it'll be taking a break until 2027 as per Crunchyroll.

A teaser for One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 has been posted, in which it seems we'll be getting Saitama versus Garou, arguably the most-anticipated fight from the manga. Considering the criticism the show's faced with Season 3 thus far, though, it's unknown how many fans will stick around to watch this fight in over a year's time.

