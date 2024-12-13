One Punch Man Season 3 officially airs in 2025

It has nearly been ten years since One Punch Man graced our screens. What started out as a simple webcomic parody series has since become a worldwide phenomenon, and we can look forward to the third season of the hit anime coming out in 2025.

It was revealed via the anime's social media accounts that One Punch Man would be arriving back on our screens some time next year. Also, ten celebrations called 10 Punches are being readied for the 10th anniversary of the show.

The second season's animation quality may have dropped significantly compared to the first, but One Punch Man is still a hugely popular anime and manga, with fans eagerly anticipating the adaptation of the Monster Association and Garou arc.