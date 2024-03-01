One Punch Man gives us a first look at Season 3

HQ

One Punch Man became an instant hit when it first debuted back in 2015. Since then, the anime has changed production studios, and it's safe to say the quality isn't quite the same as it once was.

Still, even if the animation isn't as flashy, a lot of people are still looking forward to the next season, where we'll hopefully see the proper kick off of the Monster Association arc. Interestingly, no release date was given for this upcoming season, but we can't imagine it would be too far off.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: