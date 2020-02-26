One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows launch trailer is wild

Once again, Spike Chunsoft wants to remind us that they are releasing a video game based on the famous Anime/Manga series of One Punch Man this week, and therefore they revealed a special launch trailer. We can convince ourselves in the latest gameplay material (which you will find below) how true to the original this project is, since Saitama really is the strongest hero of all, beating his enemies with just one blow every time. In this short video compilation, the developer decided to concentrate its effort on the essentials and show how 25 of the fighting game's characters are defeated in short succession.

At the very end of the new video, the publisher quickly talks about the post-launch DLCs for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, to raise players awareness of what's going to happen with the game in the near future. Four characters will enter the Beat'em Up after its launch on Friday (February 28th), and all of these fighters should be available by summer 2020. It starts with Suiryu, the champion with the Empty Fist.