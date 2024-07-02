One Piece's second season is in production

HQ

It didn't take long after the mega debut and reception of Netflix's One Piece adaptation for the streamer to greenlight a second and third season, but what has taken a little longer than expected is making arrangements, scripts, and schedules to get the crew back on-site at the South African filming location to actually start production on these follow up episodes. Fortunately, that has now begun.

Netflix has affirmed that the Straw Hat crew has arrived in Cape Town and are starting work on the second season. There's no word on when this season will debut, but considering the show uses a lot of special effects and has lengthy episodes too, a 2025 premiere at some point seems most likely.

Are you excited for more One Piece?