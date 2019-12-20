One Piece: World Seeker's third DLC pack is here

One Piece: World Seeker players have a brand new DLC to enjoy called The Unfinished Map, and in this new adventure we get to join the Heart Pirates' Trafalgar Law and young hero Roule as they head to Sky Island.

This is available right now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and tells of Roule's desire to be the greatest adventurer in the world, mapping it all out as he goes. Things aren't that smooth up in the clouds though, and of course this means a new challenge to overcome.

As if this wasn't enough, the trailer also reveals that the Karoo is available now as well, letting Luffy explore Prison Island by riding the creature.

Have you kept up with the DLCs?

