Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
One Piece: World Seeker

One Piece: World Seeker's third DLC pack is here

The Unfinished Map DLC is available right now, and we have a trailer to show you before you get stuck in.

One Piece: World Seeker players have a brand new DLC to enjoy called The Unfinished Map, and in this new adventure we get to join the Heart Pirates' Trafalgar Law and young hero Roule as they head to Sky Island.

This is available right now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and tells of Roule's desire to be the greatest adventurer in the world, mapping it all out as he goes. Things aren't that smooth up in the clouds though, and of course this means a new challenge to overcome.

As if this wasn't enough, the trailer also reveals that the Karoo is available now as well, letting Luffy explore Prison Island by riding the creature.

Have you kept up with the DLCs?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
One Piece: World Seeker

Related texts

One Piece: World Seeker

One Piece: World Seeker
PREVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

Ruffy's next adventure leads us to the infamous Jail Island, and we joined the Straw Hat Pirates as they set sail into open waters.



Loading next content