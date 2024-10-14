One Piece will go on hiatus until April 2025

HQ

The One Piece anime is officially going on hiatus. Most anime will run seasonally, taking breaks so that animators can keep a consistent level of quality. However, One Piece has been running for decades with very few breaks. This has led to criticism of the show's quality, but that has since dwindled in recent years.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the anime will pick up the second half of its Egghead arc in April next year, giving fans a whopping six months with no One Piece. However, in place of your regularly scheduled programming, a new version of the Fish-Man Island arc will be released.

Over 21 episodes, the arc will be retold with new visuals and less filler, giving fans the chance to enjoy the story all over again. With this break, perhaps we'll see the One Piece anime generate less filler overall, so that it doesn't have a fear of catching up to the manga.

